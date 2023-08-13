Barcelona draw blank in fiery La Liga opener at Getafe

Barcelona’s first game of the 2023/24 La Liga campaign ended in a bad tempered 0-0 draw away at Getafe.

La Blaugrana headed to the Spanish capital looking to start their title defence with a positive result on the road at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

However, they ran into a trademark performance from Jose Bordalas‘ side, with both teams ending the game with 10 players each.

Brazilian international Raphinha was sent off just before the break for a dangerous elbow on Gaston Alavrez as Getafe looked to frustrate Barcelona once again.

Straight red! 🟥 Raphinha is sent off for an off-the-ball act and Barça are reduced to ten 👀 pic.twitter.com/hFovMBf8bQ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 13, 2023

Reason behind Raphinha red card pic.twitter.com/I9kQUYW08C — @Abass Salam (@ABASSSALAM17) August 13, 2023

Getafe had secured 0-0 home draws against Barcelona in the last two league campaigns and they dug in late on after Jaime Mata was dismissed for a second booking.

It's 10 vs 10 now! 😱 Getafe's Jaime Mata sees red after getting his second yellow card 🟥 pic.twitter.com/KOKe3jJN1b — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 13, 2023

However, the red cards were not just limited to players on the pitch, as Xavi was sent off by referee Cesar Soto Grado after reacting angrily to a string of decision against his team, as Ansu Fati blazed over in the dying minutes.

Xavi is gone now! 🟥 The Barça manager is sent off for how he reacted to Abde being challenged at the edge of the box 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/HVJMAiCgo5 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 13, 2023

10 – Teams to have received the most red cards with the same manager in LaLiga since Xavi's arrival: 19 – Real Betis/Manuel Pellegrini.

13 – Atletico de Madrid/Diego Simeone

13 – Getafe/Quique Sánchez Flores

10 – BARCELONA/XAVI HERNÁNDEZ Setback. pic.twitter.com/E249fehjzW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 13, 2023

