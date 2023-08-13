Barcelona Getafe

Barcelona draw blank in fiery La Liga opener at Getafe

Barcelona’s first game of the 2023/24 La Liga campaign ended in a bad tempered 0-0 draw away at Getafe.

La Blaugrana headed to the Spanish capital looking to start their title defence with a positive result on the road at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

However, they ran into a trademark performance from Jose Bordalas‘ side, with both teams ending the game with 10 players each.

Brazilian international Raphinha was sent off just before the break for a dangerous elbow on Gaston Alavrez as Getafe looked to frustrate Barcelona once again.

Getafe had secured 0-0 home draws against Barcelona in the last two league campaigns and they dug in late on after Jaime Mata was dismissed for a second booking.

However, the red cards were not just limited to players on the pitch, as Xavi was sent off by referee Cesar Soto Grado after reacting angrily to a string of decision against his team, as Ansu Fati blazed over in the dying minutes.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Ansu Fati Gaston Alvarez Jaime Mata Jose Bordalas Raphinha Xavi

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Was like watching paint dry 😴🤭 Lewandowski 😱 and xavis obsession of playing every midfielder available instead of wingers and forwards 🤯

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News