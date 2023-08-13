Barcelona considering swap deal for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix during final days of transfer market

Barcelona are still keeping the possibility of bringing Joao Felix to the club alive, as the transfer window reaches its final quarter. The wantaway Atletico Madrid forward has already declared his desire to play for the Blaugrana, and while there has been little sign that a deal was possible, they are working on a formula to make it work.

That is according to Helena Condis Edo, who revealed on Partidazo Cope that Barcelona are considering offering Ansu Fati up in a swap deal for Joao Felix, in an operation more likely to occur in the final days of the window.

💣🚨| BREAKING: Barcelona has informed Jorge Mendes that they plan to sign João Félix by offering Ansu Fati to Atlético Madrid in an operation that could take place in the final days of the transfer window. [🥇: @HelenaCondis] pic.twitter.com/7pwmGTwRkT — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 13, 2023

Condis notes that there are several obstacles to the deal, not least Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez, who is not keen on bringing Felix to the club. Equally, Fati has been clear that he wishes to stay at the Blaugrana so far, and he would have to be convinced to head to Atletico.

Working to make the deal happen though is Fati’s Agent Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese super-agent said earlier this summer that Fati had no intention of going anywhere, but is keen on getting Felix out of Atletico.

🚨🔊 Así ha contado @HelenaCondis en Cope la última hora sobre la posible operación Joao Felix-Ansu Fati. pic.twitter.com/56crGj1jpW — En Rojiblanco (@EnRojiblancoYT) August 13, 2023

Barcelona also have deals with Mendes to renew the contracts of other Mendes clients in Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde, while they are reportedly trying to sign Joao Cancelo, all of which mean that Joan Laporta will be keen to keep Mendes on side, continues Condis.

Xavi holds plenty of power at Barcelona, but has clashed with Laporta on a number of signings this summer, and this could be the latest. However with the Blaugrana coach showing little love for Fati in his selections, he may see this as a lesser evil than some other deals. The feasibility of the deal may well rest on the shoulders of Fati, who will be able to put a firm halt to any such deal if he does not desire a move to Madrid.