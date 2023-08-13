Barcelona announce squad for Getafe fixture, two players miss out after not being registered with LaLiga

With their LaLiga opening fixture against Getafe less than 12 hours away, Barcelona have named their matchday squad for the trip to Madrid.

Typically, the squad is announced one day prior to the match, although Barcelona have taken as much time as possible in order to have as many first team players at their disposal as possible.

In the last 24 hours, Barcelona have been able to register Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, Sergi Roberto and Ez Abde, and all four players are included. However, Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena are not present, as their new contracts have yet to be registered with LaLiga.

Inigo Martinez also misses out due to injury, while Sergino Dest and Clement Lenglet, two players that Barcelona are keen to sell this summer, have also not been included by Xavi Hernandez.

Pena’s absence means that Ander Astralaga will be backup to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for the match against Getafe, in what is a big moment for the 19-year-old goalkeeper.

Given the circumstances, the squad is about as strong as Barcelona could’ve hoped for, and Xavi will hope that it is enough for his side to start off their LaLiga title defence with three points.