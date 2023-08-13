Alaves Osasuna

Alaves announce signing of veteran LaLiga striker from Osasuna

Following their promotion to LaLiga at the end of last season, Alaves have been looking to build their squad this summer for the new campaign, which gets underway for them on Monday when they take on Cadiz.

LaLiga experience has been required, as well as extra goalscoring options to accompany highly-rated forward Luis Rioja. Alaves have managed to get two-in-one, as they have completed the signing of veteran striker Kike Garcia from Osasuna.

Garcia had been expected to leave Osasuna this summer, and he has now done so, swapping the Europa Conference League side for the newly-promoted outfit, where he has signed a two-year deal. He will hope to inspire Alaves to remain in LaLiga by the end of this season.

Garcia has already trained with his new teammates, and he is expected to be included in head coach Luis Garcia Plaza’s squad for Alaves‘ match against Cadiz on Monday evening.

Posted by

Tags Alaves Kike Garcia Osasuna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News