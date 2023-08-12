(WATCH) Jude Bellingham scores Real Madrid debut goal at Athletic Club

Real Madrid have enjoyed a perfect start to the 2023/24 La Liga season with a 2-0 half time lead at Athletic Club.

Los Blancos are 45 minutes away from extending their unbeaten run over the Basque side as part of a strong return to action for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Ancelotti has opted for changes heading into the new campaign with Jude Bellingham making his debut in Bilbao alongside the returning Fran Garcia.

Bellingham’s first competitive showing in a Real Madrid shirt was eye catching at the Estadio San Mames but chances were at a premium.

However, the sharpness of Rodrygo Goes proved vital before the break, as the Brazilian star reacted instantly to a loose ball inside the box to fire home a breakthrough goal.

However, the big news before the interval came from Bellingham bouncing home a debut goal, as the England star showed trademark calmness in the San Mames cauldron.

Jude Bellingham has ARRIVED at Real Madrid! 😤 The debutant gets his goal and celebrates in style 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1zuDcATb9j — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 12, 2023

Real Madrid have not lost a league game against Athletic Club since 2015 and they can pick up a fifth successive win away in Bilbao with three points at full time.

Images via Getty Images