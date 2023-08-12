Villarreal do not intend to negotiate with Barcelona for reported right-back target

Once Ousmane Dembele’s move to Paris Saint-Germain is finalised, Barcelona will likely press ahead with plans to re-invest that money, with a new right-back being top of their agenda.

Joao Cancelo is a primary target for the reigning LaLiga champions, although they are also interested in Villarreal’s Juan Foyth, who has reportedly told his club that he wants to make the move to Catalonia.

However, as reported by Diario AS, Villarreal will not make it easy for the Argentine to leave. They will refer Barcelona to Foyth’s release clause, which currently sits at €40m but will increase to €54m during the final week of the transfer window.

Having already lost Nicolas Jackson, Samuel Chukwueze and Pau Torres in big-money deals, Villarreal are under no pressure to make any more sales this summer, and Barcelona will feel the full effects of that.

Barcelona’s priorities appear to be on Cancelo at this stage, but there is a chance that they re-kindle their interest in Foyth if those negotiations fail. The World Cup winner is a long-term admirer of the Blaugrana, and especially Xavi Hernandez.