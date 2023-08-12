Sergi Roberto steps up Barcelona return mission for Neymar

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto looks determined to see Neymar back at the club this summer.

Neymar opted to join Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer move back in 2017 after he controversially chose to leave a dominant Barcelona team for a new project in France.

Despite playing a key role in PSG’s domestic success, Neymar has failed to secure a Champions League title at the Parc des Princes, amid constant transfer links over a possible return to Barcelona.

Ongoing reports from Brazil this month claim Barcelona are in talks with PSG to terminate his contract to allow for a free transfer comeback move.

With Ousmane Dembele heading in the opposite direction to Paris, Roberto believes Barcelona would benefit from the attacking creativity Neymar can offer, and the Spanish international has revealed he is in open discussions with him over a return.

“I have spoken with Neymar, what we talked about is private. But, he would be excited to return”, as per an interview with Diario Sport.

The next move lies with the Barcelona hierarchy and their ability to persuade PSG to release Neymar from his contract.