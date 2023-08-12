Santiago Mourino completes Real Zaragoza loan move from Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have continued their summer transfer dealings with a loan exit for Santiago Mourino to Real Zaragoza.

The highly-rated Uruguayan joined Los Rojiblancos from Nacional in July as part of an ongoing defensive revamp by Diego Simeone ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Los Rojiblancos have signed four defenders, including Mourino, in recent weeks, as Simeone looks to bolster his backline for the demands of domestic and Champions League football.

However, Simeone was undecided over whether to retain Mourino for the coming months, with his versatility highlighted as a key asset.

Simeone has now opted to sanction a season-long loan move for the 21-year-old who will immediately link up with his new teammates.

Zaragoza finished mid-table in the 2022/23 campaign and they will be hoping the addition of Mourino can push them towards the play off spots.

Fellow Atletico players Victor Mollejo and German Valera have already completed loan moves to Zaragoza this summer.