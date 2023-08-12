Real Sociedad deadlocked in talks with Arsenal for international left-back target

One of the areas that Real Sociedad Sporting Director Robert Olabe is hoping to address in the final weeks of the transfer window is at left-back. Currently, Aihan Munoz is Imanol Alguacil’s only real option, with Diego Rico being allowed to leave the club this summer.

La Real’s top target to reinforce the left-back position is Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney. The Scottish international is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the new season, and he was left out of the squad for The Gunners’ opening Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, La Real want to sign Tierney on loan for the 2023-24 campaign, although Arsenal are insisting on a permanent transfer.

Arsenal insist on permanent deal for Kieran Tierney, Real Sociedad keep offering a loan deal. 🔴⚪️ #AFC Negotiations will continue next week in order to reach an agreement. It remains open race to other clubs interested too. pic.twitter.com/iHnncZ7EPo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

As a result, negotiations are currently deadlocked, although they will resume next week, at which point Real Sociedad will hope to get their hands on Tierney, who also had a number of other clubs looking to sign him this summer.