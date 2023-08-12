Real Madrid agree personal terms with top goalkeeper target, signing is “immiment”

Following Thibaut Courtois’ season-ending ACL injury this week, Real Madrid have been in the transfer market looking for a replacement for the upcoming campaign.

Despite David De Gea and Yassine Bounou being touted as favourites, Los Blancos have settled on Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, whom they are attempting to sign on a one-year loan deal.

As reported by Relevo, Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with Kepa, who will be first-choice keeper should he make the move. Andriy Lunin, who will start against Athletic Club on Saturday, will remain as backup.

An agreement between Real Madrid and Chelsea is believed to be close, so much so that it has been classed as “imminent”. Kepa will then travel to the Spanish capital to finalise the move, which could be completed this weekend.

Kepa is expected to be in the Real Madrid goal for next weekend’s fixture, all being well. It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old will be a good addition for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.