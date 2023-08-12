Real Betis forward close to joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Riyadh

Numerous LaLiga players have already made the move to Saudi Arabia this summer, alongside many big hitters from other leagues. Karim Benzema swapped Real Madrid for Al-Ittihad in June, while Franck Kessie left Barcelona to join Al Ahli earlier this week.

The latest player to swap Spain for the Middle East looks to be Real Betis forward Juanmi. The 30-year-old, who has been a bit-part player for Manuel Pellegrini in recent seasons, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the last few weeks, and that now looks to be coming to fruition.

According to MD, Juanmi is in advanced talks to join newly-promoted Saudi Pro League side Al-Riyadh. He is currently finalised details ahead of the move, which should be completed in the coming days.

It has already been a busy summer for Real Betis, who have already brought in the likes of Ayoze Perez and Isco as “replacements” for Juanmi, who will soon be on his way from Los Verdiblancos.