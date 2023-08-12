Rafa Benitez wants Gabri Veiga transfer debate settled

Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga remains a transfer target for teams across Europe this month.

The 21-year-old striker appeared certain to move on from Galicia ahead of the 2023/24 season after his return from the U21 UEFA European Championships.

However, despite the ongoing speculation over his next step, no formal change has been made.

Interest from Serie A has increased in recent weeks as links with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool appear to have reduced.

Celta’s position on Veiga remains unchanged ahead of the final weeks of the transfer window with the club determined not to open transfer talks until his €40m release clause is triggered.

Napoli are rumoured to have come the closest, as part of a structured deal involving a €32m upfront payment, plus €3m in variables, which still falls short of Celta’s demands.

Celta boss Rafa Benitez has admitted the situation is a distraction and he wants a firm decision in either direction in the coming days.

“The market is open and he has a release clause. There is a lot of talk about if, and when, he might leave”, as per reports from Marca.

“As a footballer I like him and he’s a player that scores goals and helps the team win games, but the situation is what it is, and the interest is real.

“The ideal thing for us is that if a situation has to arise, it is resolved soon. If he stays, he’s an important player, but we can’t control the market.”