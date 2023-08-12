Predicted XIs Athletic Club-Real Madrid: Los Blancos duo to make their competitive debuts at San Mames

Real Madrid’s 2023-24 season gets underway on Saturday evening, as they make the trip to Bilbao to face Athletic Club at San Mames.

It has been a summer of mixed fortunes for Los Blancos, who finally got their hands on top target Jude Bellingham, who joined from Borussia Dortmund. However, they have yet to replace Karim Benzema, and they have had injury issues to deal with.

Notably, Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury this week which will rule him out of the entire campaign, while Arda Guler will also miss the next 5-7 weeks. As such, Andriy Lunin will replace the former in goals.

Marca believe that Bellingham and Fran Garcia, signed from Rayo Vallecano, will make their competitive debuts for Real Madrid in Bilbao. The former will be accompanied by Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos in midfield, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo playing in attack.

Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic side are hoping to start the season by causing an upset. However, it will be difficult, especially considering their problems in defence. Inigo Martinez joined Barcelona earlier this summer, and Yeray and Yuri Berchiche, who suffered a broken leg against Real Madrid on the final day of last season, will also be absent.

It promises to be a captivating match at San Mames, historically a very different place for away teams to go. Athletic Club will be hoping to stifle Real Madrid’s attacking firepower, although it will certainly be a big challenge.