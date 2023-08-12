Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele signs Paris Saint-Germain contract, deal announcement imminent

Two weeks after news first broke of Paris Saint-Germain’s intention to activate Ousmane Dembele’s release clause at Barcelona, the French champions will now soon get their man.

PSG sources have confirmed, as per Fabrizio Romano, that Dembele has signed his first contract at the club, meaning that a deal has effectively been finalised. All that remains is for the transfer to be announced.

Dembele agreed personal terms with PSG soon after it was reported that the release clause had been activated, although the deal has been held up by Barcelona’s negotiations with the player’s agent over the transfer fee split, which is reported to be 50/50. However, that now appears to be resolved.

While Barcelona will no doubt be very disappointed to have lost Dembele, the funds will be crucial to allow them to register all of their first team players ahead of their LaLiga opener against Getafe on Sunday evening.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News