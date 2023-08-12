Manuel Pellegrini concerned by lack of Real Betis transfers

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has admitted he is worried by the lack of summer transfer activity at the club.

Los Verdiblancos secured a sixth place finish at the back end of 2022/23 to ensure Europa League football at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

However, with a demanding campaign on the horizon, Pellegrini has been frustrated in the transfer market, as he looked to bring in reinforcements.

The club have opted for caution over spending big transfer fees with Pellegrini’s budget reduced as the Chilean has looked to focus on free transfers.

Ayoze Perez has completed a free transfer switch, following a loan spell in the second half of last season, with Spanish international Hector Bellerin also back.

Pellegrini has highlighted the departures of Sergio Canales and club legend Joaquin as a key issue, with neither player replaced.

Veteran midfielder Canales opted to join Liga MX side Monterrey as Joaquin brought down the curtain on his incredible La Liga career in May.

“We’ve not replaced Canales or Joaquin. Isco has come in as a replacement for Fekir’s injury, but he is a different profile”, as per reports from Marca.

“We’ve tried to replace those players leaving, but we are still missing something.”