La Liga Round Up: La Real held by Girona as Las Palmas draw on top-flight return

La Liga’s Saturday action kicked off with two 1-1 draws as Real Sociedad were held at home to Girona and Las Palmas secured a point on their return to the top-flight.

La Real will be disappointed not to have started the new campaign with a win as the Basque giants gear up for a return to the Champions League this season.

The home side made a superb start at the Estadio Anoeta, on their return to domestic action this month, as Japanese star Takfeusa Kubo popped up to fire them in front in the opening minutes.

However, despite enjoying the better chances after the restart, the home team were unable to make it count, and Girona eventually seized their sole chance as Artem Dovbyk headed home their clearest opening to snatch a shock point on the road in San Sebastian.

Las Palmas were forced to survive some early pressure on their comeback to the La Liga stage at the Estadio Gran Canaria before Jonathan Viera stepped up to tuck home from the penalty spot, against the run of play.

Mallorca were then gifted an immediate chance to reply to falling before the break but striker Vedat Muriqi’s spot kick came back off the crossbar.

And there's the equaliser! 🙌 Raíllo powers home a header and Mallorca are level as this game enters the final 20 minutes 🔴 pic.twitter.com/23YM61IrFO — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 12, 2023

The visitors continued to pose a major threat in the second period, with two goals disallowed for marginal VAR calls, with the home side looking set to dig in for a scrappy win in the closing stages.

However, they did finally manage to force home a deserved equaliser, as new signing Sergi Darder’s corner was powered home by Antonio Raillo to ruin Las Palmas’ big return.

Muriqi almost pinched all three points for Mallorca in added time but Las Palmas dragged themselves over the line to avoid a defeat in front of a tense home crowd.

Images via Getty Images