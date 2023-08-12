La Liga file financial complaint to European Commission over PSG

La Liga have filed a complaint to the European Commission (EC) over Paris Saint-Germain’s financial activity.

The move is aimed to challenge PSG’s current funding streams less than 24 hours after Barcelona agreed to sell Ousmane Dembele to the Ligue 1 champions.

In a bold move from Spanish football authorities, they are asking the EC to look into ‘subsidies received by the club that (La Liga) believes distort the market and contravene EU Foreign Subsidies Regulations’.

In detail, La Liga are unhappy with the financial subsidies given to PSG by the Qatar state as part of their ownership structure.

PSG have been majority owned by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) since 2011 with huge transfer funds made available at the Parc des Princes.

The specifics of the claim refer to ‘concerns over foreign subsidies granted by non-EU states to companies carrying out economic activity in the internal market, taking into account those given by public companies that are, directly or indirectly, state-controlled’.

The EC has strict regulations over non-EU nations giving subsidies to publicly trading companies without meeting set guidelines.