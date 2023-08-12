Jude Bellingham on ‘special’ Real Madrid debut and ‘lucky’ goal

Jude Bellingham offered a tongue-in-cheek post match interview after his impressive Real Madrid La Liga debut.

The England international has attracted huge attention in Madrid following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

Los Blancos highlighted the midfield star as their No.1 transfer target ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and a deal was swiftly wrapped up in June.

Strong performances during the pre-season tour of the USA only heightened expectations over his start to life in Madrid and he did not disappoint in Bilbao.

Jude Bellingham scores on his debut as Real Madrid player in La Liga. ⚪️✨ …and looking at prices this summer, he was probably a bargain for Real on €103m fixed fee plus €30m add ons. What a player. pic.twitter.com/mFfho2mPYB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes netted any early breakthrough goal before Bellingham’s bouncing strike doubled the visitors advantage before the interval.

The hosts were unable to respond to the setback and Bellingham dominated in the Basque Country as part of a sensational first showing.

However, despite his man of the match display, Bellingham admitted there was a touch of good fortune about his goal on the night.

“It’s a very special night. The most important thing is to win and I’m getting along great with my new teammates”, as per reports from Marca.

“We dominated, created chances, but in the second half we had to fight more, but we played on the counterattack and were able to score more goals.

“I had the chance to score. I didn’t hook it quite right, but it went in. I was a bit lucky… But it worked!”