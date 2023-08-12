Athletic Club Real Madrid

Debutant Jude Bellingham inspires Real Madrid to victory at Athletic Club

Real Madrid stormed to a winning return to La Liga action with a season opening 2-0 victory away at Athletic Club.

Los Blancos stretched their impressive unbeaten run over the Basque side, which streaks back to 2015, as they picked up a fifth successive win away in Bilbao.

Victory in a testing environment will be a major boost for Carlo Ancelotti’s team but the story of the night was firmly focused on Jude Bellingham’s debut.

Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes poked the visitors ahead before the break, but Bellingham quickly took centre stage, as the summer signing capped his first competitive start with Los Blancos second goal of the night.

A 2-0 half time advantage put Real Madrid in cruise control after the restart as the away side eased over the line to victory at the Estadio San Mames.

Eder Militao’s injury was the one real negative for Ancelotti in the second period with the defender forced off after 50 minutes.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti Eder Militao Jude Bellingham Rodrygo Goes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News