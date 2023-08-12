Chelsea goalkeeper set to join Real Madrid as Thibaut Courtois replacement

Following Thibaut Courtois’ season-ending ACL injury earlier this week, Real Madrid have been in the market to sort a replacement first-choice goalkeeper, with Andriy Lunin unfancied by Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff.

Several names have been linked, with the most prominent being David De Gea and Yassine Bounou. The latter has been the favourite of the Real Madrid coaching staff, but it now appears that neither will be joining.

Instead, Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga is close to joining on a season-long loan, as reported by Marca. The 28-year-old is no longer number one at the Premier League side following the arrival of fellow Spaniard Robert Sanchez, and he could now make the move to the Madrid.

Kepa has been in talks to join Bayern Munich, although a move to Real Madrid now looks to be closer. A one-year loan deal makes a lot of sense, considering Courtois will retain his spot as number one upon return from injury, but whether the former Athletic Club keeper is the best choice remains to be seen.