Barcelona won’t lose summer signing on a free as LaLiga registration is confirmed

In June, Barcelona announced the eagerly-anticipated signing of Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City. The 32-year-old joined on a free transfer, with his contract having expired at the end of that month.

As per his new contract at Barcelona, Gundogan could leave as a free agent if the club did not register him with LaLiga before their first fixture against Getafe, which takes place on Sunday. There had been some nervousness surrounding the situation, but no more, with MD confirming that the German international is now registered.

🚨 #ÚLTIMAHORA | ✅ Gündoğan ya aparece inscrito en LaLiga pic.twitter.com/AvAjirI4FO — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) August 12, 2023

It means that Gundogan is available for the match against Getafe, but more importantly for Barcelona and their supporters, he won’t be leaving the club just under two months after he agreed to join.

Off the back on a historical treble with Man City, Gundogan will hope that he can achieve similar things with Barcelona this season, and he is sure to be at the heart of their push for glory.