Barcelona tell 20-year-old forward that they will listen to offers for him this summer

It is looking increasingly likely that Ansu Fati will be heading out of Barcelona’s exit door this summer, despite the 20-year-old’s wishes to remain at the club.

Despite an impressive pre-season, which saw him score against AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, Fati is not deemed to be a starter by Xavi Hernandez, and as reported by Sport, the club have told the young forward that they will listen to offers for him before the end of the transfer window.

Fati has maintained his desire to stay at Barcelona, although he will be open to leaving if there is little to no chance of him playing this season, which looks likely at this stage with Xavi set to continue with his four-midfielder system.

Fati’s departure could also open the door for Neymar Junior to return to Barcelona, with the Paris Saint-Germain winger having been heavily linked with doing so. However, swapping a 20-year-old for a 31-year-old does not seem like the smartest piece if business, especially when they play in the same position that Xavi does not use.