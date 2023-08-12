Barcelona receive €35.4m from Ousmane Dembele’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain

On Saturday, Ousmane Dembele’s long-awaited move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was finally completed. The 26-year-old joined on a deal worth €50.4m, and he has signed a five-year contract.

PSG activated Dembele’s release clause at the end of last month, with the player himself having also agreed personal terms by this time. However, the deal was held up by Barcelona, who were negotiating with the Frenchman’s agent over their respective pay splits.

A 50/50 deal, which would see both parties net €25m, had been reported, although Barcelona felt they were entitled to more, hence the delay. However, Sport have now reported that last season’s LaLiga champions have received €35.4m, with the remaining €15m going to Dembele and his representative.

Given the circumstances, this is about as good of a deal that Barcelona could have got. They can now use these funds to register existing players and sign new ones, with a right-back high on the agenda for the latter.