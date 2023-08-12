Barcelona hope to register three more first team players in next 24 hours following Ilkay Gundogan news

On Saturday, Barcelona finally registered Ilkay Gundogan with LaLiga, two months on from the announcement that they had signed the German international midfielder from European champions Manchester City.

This news is especially good for Barcelona, as Gundogan would have been able to leave as a free agent if he wasn’t registered before Sunday’s match against Getafe, as per a clause in his contract.

Following on from the news of Gundogan’s registration, Barcelona are hoping to register three more first team players in the next 24 hours, as reported by Sport. These are Sergi Roberto, Oriol Romeu and Ez Abde.

Roberto’s new contract is yet to be register with LaLiga, so he is classified as a free agent currently, with his previous deal expiring at the end of June. Romeu joined from Girona last month, while Ez Abde is returning to Barcelona after his loan spell at Osasuna last season.

All three players will be important for Barcelona this coming season, and Xavi Hernandez will hope to have all three at his disposal for the match against Getafe.