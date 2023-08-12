Barcelona hold talks with LaLiga rival to discuss deal for right-back target

With Ousmane Dembele’s move to Paris Saint-Germain having finally been confirmed, Barcelona can now look to re-invest the funds generated towards making further signings.

Top of the agenda is a new right-back, and two options are high on the list for Barcelona: Joao Cancelo and Juan Foyth. They have already held talks with Manchester City over a deal for the former, and according to Sport, they have done likewise with Villarreal for Foyth.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, Villarreal have no intention to negotiate the sale of Foyth, and they have referred them to his release clause, which currently sits at €40m but will increase to €54m during the final week of the transfer window.

Foyth has reportedly told Villarreal that he wants to join Barcelona, so personal terms would not be an issue. In this case, it means that so long as his release clause is activated, the Argentine will be heading to Catalonia.

However, Barcelona’s financial struggles could prevent a deal for Foyth being completed. At this stage, signing Cancelo seems much more likely for last season’s LaLiga champions.