Barcelona move closer to agreeing Joao Cancelo loan

Barcelona’s push for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo looks to be moving closer.

The Catalan giants have been working on a deal for Cancelo since the start of July but the La Liga giants needed to sell players before making an offer.

French star Ousmane Dembele has now completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain with Franck Kessie joining the growing player exodus to Saudi Arabia.

That has freed up both funds and salary space for Cancelo to make the move to Spain.

The Portuguese international remains on the edge of City’s plans for this season after returning from a loan spell at Bayern Munich in 2023.

As per reports from Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto, Barcelona are close to agreeing a loan move for Cancelo, with City willing to let him go.

🚨 BREAKING: João Cancelo is close to becoming a new Barcelona player. @MatteMoretto 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/xVO3KOlrtU — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 12, 2023

However, Moretto’s update claims City will not allow Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva, if Cancelo completes a move, with Ilkay Gundogan already swapping Manchester for Barcelona this summer.