Atletico Madrid’s chances of signing Tottenham Hotspur star are currently “impossible”

Over the last few weeks, Atletico Madrid have been active in the transfer market, with the intention of signing a new defensive midfielder.

Several names have emerged as possible targets, but the one at the top of their list is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Danish international is also keen on the move, and personal terms have already been agreed.

However, negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur are at a standstill, with Atletico currently unable to match the asking price for Hojbjerg. They won’t be able to do so unless further sales are made, according to Diario AS, who currently see the operation as “impossible”.

Sergio Camello is closing in on a permanent move to Rayo Vallecano, while Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar are among those that could also depart. Atletico Madrid will be hoping that the latter pair do so in the very near future so that the operation for Hojbjerg can be re-activated.