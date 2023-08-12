Atletico Madrid register summer signing ahead of LaLiga opener against Granada

Atletico Madrid will begin their 2023-24 LaLiga campaign on Monday when they host newly-promoted Granada at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Following an incredible second half of last season, in which they were statistically the best team in LaLiga, hopes are high that Diego Simeone’s side can challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid for the title, especially with their summer additions.

One of those is Caglar Soyuncu, who joined as a free agent from relegated Premier League side Leicester City. The Turkish international is expected to be a regular starter for Atletico this season, and as reported by Diario AS, he will be available for the match against Granada after he was finally registered with LaLiga.

Registering new signings has been an issue for a number of teams in the last few weeks, most notably Barcelona. Atletico Madrid have also struggled in this regard, although their worries about having Soyuncu available for Monday have now been eased.