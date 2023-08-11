La Roja

Thomas Frank ‘expects’ David Raya to join Arsenal

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has confirmed Premier League rivals Arsenal are on the verge of completing a move for David Raya.

Frank has consistently stated that Raya is expected to leave the club this summer after the Spain international rejected two contract extensions at Brentford.

Tottenham and Manchester United were previously linked with the 27-year-old, but there is now fresh transfer interest in him, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich also monitoring his situation.

However, Arsenal have moved swiftly to wrap up a transfer swoop, with reports from The Athletic claiming Brentford had rejected their initial £20m offer as it fell short of their £40m+ valuation.

Frank offered a straightforward answer when asked about Raya’s next move as Brentford prepare to start the campaign without their No.1.

The agreement is set to involve a £3m loan offer for the 2023/24 season followed by a £27m payment to make the switch permanent next summer.

David Raya

