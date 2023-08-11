Spain make history as 19-year-old fires La Roja into World Cup semi-finals

Spain have made history in the women’s World Cup, and will play in the semi-finals after beating the Netherlands following extra time.

La Roja had chances early on through Alba Redondo, who hit the post with a double-chance but was kept out. After that the Netherlands moved into pole position to break the deadlock, but it was Mariona Caldentey who would convert from the spot in the 80th minute following a handball.

⚽️¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! ¡MARIONAAAAAAAAA DE MI VIDA! 🇪🇸 1- 0 🇳🇱 #FIFAWWC 😍Mariona convierte el penalti sancionado por mano de la zaguera neerlandesa y acerca a España a Semis 🔵Sigue la segunda parte en @La1_tve o aquí: https://t.co/FYYoiMl8eH pic.twitter.com/YQXzWmQ03E — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) August 11, 2023

They would not go away though. In the 91st minute Stephanie van de Gragt was slipped through the defence, and fired home with aplomb before the defence could catch her.

¡Empata Países Bajos por medio de Van Der Gragt! 🇪🇸 1- 1 🇳🇱 #FIFAWWC En posición correcta por centímetros pero se plantó sola contra Cata y fulminó con un derechazo preciso. ¡Toca seguir! 🔵Sigue la segunda parte en @La1_tve o aquí: https://t.co/FYYoiMl8eH pic.twitter.com/nm1SfDclZ0 — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) August 11, 2023

Yet it would be La Roja who ultimately packed the most punch. Barcelona’s 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo scored his first goal at the World Cup with a brilliant effort, standing up her marker before firing in off the post.

They will face one of Japan or Sweden in the semi-finals on Tuesday at 10:00 CEST. The former beat Spain 4-0 in their group stage meeting, while Sweden proved their pedigree by knocking out the USA.