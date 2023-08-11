Sergi Roberto wants Neymar back at Barcelona

Barcelona veteran Sergi Roberto has admitted he would be delighted to see Neymar return to the club.

Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a world record transfer deal in 2017 as he controversially opted to leave Catalonia for a new chapter in France.

Despite enjoying success in Paris, Neymar has failed to secure a Champions League title at the Parc des Princes, amid constant links over a return to Barcelona.

The latest update from Brazil claims Barcelona are pushing for PSG to terminate his contract to allow for a free transfer comeback move.

Xavi is not thought to be keen on bringing Neymar back to the club, despite the need for a new winger, with Ousmane Dembele on the verge of joining PSG.

However, Roberto has offered his backing to the move, with the defender claiming Neymar could be an ideal replacement to the outgoing Dembele.

“I always have a special affection for Ney because of everything we experienced at the club. I think he’s a differential player”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“With the departure of ‘Ous’, players of this talent are very important, but it’s something that must be decided by the management, the coach and the president.

“I have great affection for him and we want the best players to be in our squad.”