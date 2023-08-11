Real Mallorca win race to make marquee midfield signing

Real Mallorca have tied up what for many will be one of the signings of the summer in Spain, bringing Sergi Darder in from Espanyol.

The 29-year-old has signed a five-year deal with Mallorca, which will see him play out the best remaining years of his career on the island.

Darder broke through at Malaga, but is originally from the island of Mallorca, and this will be his homecoming, entering the home dressing room for the first time at Son Moix.

While Los Bermellones did not confirm a fee, it is believed to be in the region of €8m for the former Espanyol captain. Los Pericos get a decent boost to their accounts, but will lose their talisman. A number of sides had shown interest in Darder, including Almeria and Celta Vigo, but in the end Darder has decided to head back to Mallorca.

Darder was one of the best in La Liga last season, dragging Espanyol to victory on several occasions, and now Javier Aguirre’s side are looking rather strong, despite losing Kang-In Lee, with the addition of Cyle Larin too.