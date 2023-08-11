Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti – ‘We’ve agreed with the referees that VAR was used too much’

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti is optimistic that the management of games in La Liga will improve this season, following a meeting with the referees.

Ancelotti, along with the rest of the coaches in La Liga held a meeting with the referees this week in order to establish a few new rules, and clarify various situations. Ancelotti was happy with how it had gone.

“We have spoken and I think it has been a very positive meeting. After explaining the new rules, which were not many. We may have more added time and we have to get used to this. Then we discussed racism, there is a very clear protocol. I think now everything is clearer…”

One of the main gripes from the entirety of Spain was the use, over-zealous and inconsistent, of VAR. It was something that made the agenda.

“It was clear that the referees have used VAR too much because they have to intervene less. Everyone agreed on that, the managers, the referees.”

“Another thing was the atmosphere… It’s true that in Spain the atmosphere is a little more heated, the managers, during the games I have to be a bit calmer. Then the referees have to be calmer and not get involved in the fights.”

“The referee is a judge who has to be calm, to make decisions… Getting into fights, protesting, we have to be calm. For a referee, it’s better not to get involved. Like last year when very young referees came in and, like Lunin, they lacked a bit of experience, and maybe made some more errors. The referees’ mission is to protect the footballer and the image of football.”

The proof, will as ever, be in the pudding. However it is reassuring that referees and coaches could both see that things got out of hand last season. La Liga also outstripped the collective total of red cards in three of the four major leagues in Europe for red cards last season, and that also had a major impact on games – something no doubt most are hoping is no longer such a large issue.