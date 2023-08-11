Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti gives update on Arda Guler surgery

Real Madrid have just lost Thibaut Courtois to a major injury, but Manager Carlo Ancelotti is at least optimistic about another of their injury issues.

Turkish talent Arda Guler was receiving rave reviews early ion preseason, but had his progress halted by a meniscus injury in his knee. It forced him to leave their preseason tour in the USA and return to Madrid.

There has been little transparency since, but recently it emerged that Guler may have to undergo surgery, which could keep him out for a five to seven weeks.

The Italian coach was not worried about that though.

“If he has surgery, the recovery time is very short. Arda’s problem is very small and I think he can recover very soon. I can’t go into details for privacy.”

Guler had initially tried a more conservative treatment for his issue, but it appears surgery will be the only way to fix it. Taking into account the three weeks or so since the injury, if the above diagnosis is accurate then it could suppose around two-and-a-half months of recovery in total.

Ancelotti will not want to rush Guler back either, but his relaxed attitude to it will be reassuring for Madridistas.