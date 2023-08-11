Real Madrid eyeing Leeds United star in surprise interest

Real Madrid are currently scrambling for a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, after the Belgian goalkeeper went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in training on Thursday. He is expected to miss most of the season, and Los Blancos are expected to go into the market to replace him.

Real Madrid are putting together a shortlist for the position, which Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou leads currently, but also includes David de Gea, Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Dominik Livakovic of Dinamo Zagreb.

Now Sport say that another name has been added to their options, with Carlo Ancelotti reportedly no fan of David de Gea. None other than Leeds United’s Illian Meslier.

The 23-year-old forms part of one of the lists for Real Madrid, the first of which contains ‘Bono’, and is composed of more veteran options. Meslier would form part of the younger list with Livakovic and Mamardashvili.

Los Blancos like him for his similarities with Courtois, namely his height, and ability to make excellent stops. Meslier is also very accomplished with his feet, and despite his age already has three seasons of experience in the Premier League.

With Leeds having gone down last season though, they would reportedly be willing to let Meslier leave for €20m.

If Real Madrid did go for a younger goalkeeper, it may be that they are looking for a long-term replacement for Courtois too.