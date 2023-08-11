Paris Saint-Germain try to guilt Kylian Mbappe into new contract with threat of job losses

Paris Saint-Germain have gotten themselves into tricky situation regarding Kylian Mbappe’s future, and they are trying everything they can to get out of it.

Mbappe has told PSG that he will not leave the club this summer, which is problematic given that they are in need of the income from his sale to satisfy Financial Fair Play regulations. Either that, or they want him to renew his deal, therefore allowing them to restructure his contract.

After he rejected their latest proposal, L’Equipe (via Sport) say they have had access to a letter sent to Mbappe which continued the following paragraph on what would happen if he did not renew with them.

“We would then be faced with the need to transfer players, to review the integration policy of young people trained in the club in the first team and very probably to have to start a wave of layoffs. It would call into question everything that has been built within the club.”

It should be pointed out that everthing that has been built at PSG over the last decade has been a result of Qatari oil money flowing into the club. Equally, pointing the finger of blame at Mbappe, an employee, for the financial mismanagement of the club (if the situation is that desperate) makes little sense, as he was not the one cutting the deals.

These threats are a clear attempt to guilt Mbappe into a new deal – if indeed it does not persuade him to change his mind, it will likely only strain relations further. No doubt to the delight of long-term suitors Real Madrid.