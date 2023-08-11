Paris Saint-Germain Manager Luis Enrique – ‘Ousmane Dembele deal is 99% done’

Paris Saint-Germain have been on the verge of signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele for around two weeks now, but their Manager Luis Enrique has confirmed that the deal is still set to go ahead.

The Frenchman missed Barcelona’s friendly with Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, with Director of Football Mateu Alemany explaining that he was in Paris to seal that deal.

The two sides have been reportedly haggling over various details, including how much agent Moussa Sissoko should receive for the deal, and whether PSG would pay in instalments or up front, having activated his €50m release clause.

Speaking ahead of PSG’s first game against Lorient, Luis Enrique told MD that he was expecting the deal to go through.

“Dembele is a 99 percent PSG player, but still not 100 percent. There’s some fringe that I don’t know is missing, I don’t know in which section, but it won’t be tomorrow. Today he’s not a PSG player.”

Barcelona are unlikely to want to hold up a move too much longer though. While they have penned an agreement for the resale of some of their assets, they are still working to ensure all of their players are registered by Sunday, so that Xavi has all of his players available against Getafe.