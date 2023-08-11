Neymar Junior to Barcelona gathers pace – ‘almost done’

“It’s no longer a question of whether you want it or not. It’s a question of when, because it is almost close.”

Those were the words of La Portera de Nunez on Twitter, often a reliable source for Barcelona, as rumours of Neymar Junior’s return to Barcelona pick up.

Ya no es cuestión de si quieres o no quieres. Es cuestión de a qué hora, porque está *casi* cerrado. #100%JESUS — La portera de Núñez (@porteranunez) August 11, 2023

According to multiple reports, Barcelona are looking for Paris Saint-Germain to agree a contract termination with Neymar Junior, at which point they would look to offer him a one-year deal.

Barça espera liberação do PSG e tenta "fórmula Marcos Alonso" com Neymar. Há otimismo de que jogador irá rejeitar propostas da Arábia e conseguirá a rescisão. Ideia é oferecer contrato inicialmente de uma temporada. Informações na @TNTSportsBR https://t.co/bopheWf0RO — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) August 11, 2023

That deal would include an option to renew, but Neymar would supposedly earn a reasonably low amount from that year, according to Marcelo Bechler, who first broke the news of his move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. The Brazilian winger has interest from Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer, but Barcelona are optimistic that he will reject any offers.

The one person who might get in the way of a deal is Manager Xavi Hernandez. For the past week it has been reported that Xavi is not keen on a return for Neymar, as he is concerned about the potential impact on the dressing room. Additionally, Xavi prefers to use what little resources Barcelona have available on a right-back first and foremost, which Neymar’s salary would not aid, even if he did arrive on a free.

🚨 It's not an option for PSG to let Neymar Jr. leave on a free because of FFP. Barça are pushing. @FabriceHawkins — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 11, 2023

Diario AS maintain that that is the case, claiming that the only way that the situation is resolved is if Xavi calls Neymar to let him know the conditions of his return, and the Brazilian accepts.

Certainly the situation appears to be moving quickly, but it is telling that PSG have tried to move Neymar on for the past two summers, and may end up terminating his deal. If he does arrive at Barcelona, it could mark a before and after in Xavi’s regime, and his relationship with President Joan Laporta, who is believed to be pushing the move.