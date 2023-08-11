Marc-Andre Ter Stegen admits Champions League concern over Barcelona

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has admitted his ongoing concern over Barcelona’s readiness for the 2023/24 season.

The German international played a pivotal role as La Blaugrana sealed a first La Liga title since 2019 after he started all 38 league games of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ter Stegen also enjoyed a superb individual season with 26 clean sheets from those 38 matches to win the Zamora Trophy for the first time in his Barcelona career.

However, frustration in the Champions League was a key aspect for Xavi’s team, as they bowed out of the competition at the group stage, prior to the 2022 World Cup.

That was followed by a failure to make an impact on the Europa League and Ter Stegen is concerned by their issues on the European stage.

Barcelona are back in the Champions League this season but Ter Stegen knows there is still work to be done for Xavi’s emerging squad in the months ahead.

“In the last two years we have not lived up to expectations in the Champions League. We have not been up to it and that needs to change”, as per reports from Marca.