Luis Enrique cryptic on Neymar Junior as reports of imminent departure intensify

Paris Saint-Germain Manager Luis Enrique has done little to cool rumours that Neymar Junior may be on the verge of departing the club. The French side tried to find an exit for Neymar last summer, and it appears both parties are on board with that idea once again.

In recent days there have been reports that Neymar could be on his way out of PSG, with Major League Soccer, Saudi Arabia and Barcelona all mooted as potential destinations.

Luis Enrique was asked about the future of the Brazilian, and that of Marco Verratti, who has also been linked with a move to Saudi shores.

“The philosophy of this club is very clear, it is above all the players and coaches. Regarding the issue of Neymar, I have as a rule to keep conversations with the players private. My actions will say more things than my words,” the Asturian commented honestly, as covered by MD.

The Catalan daily claim that ‘at an institutional level’, referencing presumably President Joan Laporta and perhaps the board too, they believe one of Joao Felix or Neymar is a necessary signing.

There have also been reports that Barcelona are preparing to sign Neymar, but the key obstacle is none other than the Barcelona manager. Xavi Hernandez has been adamant that Neymar (and Felix previously) have no place in his side.

Bringing in Neymar would mean a drastic alteration of the system, Xavi’s plans and indeed the dressing room. The team would become highly centred on sustaining the Neymar-Robert Lewandowski axis, and thus would likely have to make sacrifices elsewhere in the formation.

