Ludwig Augustinsson to join Anderlecht on loan

Sevilla defender Ludwig Augustinsson is set to join Belgian side Anderlecht on loan until the end of the season.

The Andalucians have been working on a string of transfer deals in recent weeks as they look to reduce a bloated wage bill at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Despite Augustinsson not featuring prominently in the first team in the last 12 months, his exit frees up more salary funds, as the club look to balance their financial woes.

The Swedish international appears to have reached the end of his career in Spain despite having two years left on his contract.

He spent unsuccessful loan spells at Mallorca and Aston Villa last season with neither side interested in a permanent move.

Excl: Anderlecht are set to sign Ludwig Augustinsson as new fullback on loan from Sevilla until June 2024 🚨🟣🇸🇪 Former Aston Villa player will travel soon for medical tests. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a deal is almost agreed between Anderlecht and Sevilla, but there are no details on a purchase clause being included, which his parent club could push for.