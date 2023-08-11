Las Palmas bring in central defender part-owned by Barcelona

Las Palmas had identified their defence as one of the areas to strengthen this summer, and they have brought in one of the stand out centre-backs from Segunda last season.

The Canary Islanders have announced a deal to sign Mika Marmol from Andorra, where they will gain 50% of his rights. He will sign a three-year deal with Las Palmas.

Marmol joined Andorra for free last summer from Barcelona Atletic, although they retained 50% of his rights – given that Barcelona still have that percentage, it looks as if they will not receive any fee from the deal.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Las Palmas have announced the signing of Mika Mármol. They have bought 50% of the player's rights. The other 50% belong to Barcelona. @UDLP_Oficial — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 11, 2023

Standing out for his ability to bring the ball out from the back, and his speed, Marmol will compete Eric Curbelo, Saul Coco and Alex Suarez for a spot in central defence under Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta. The two worked together at Barcelona, while Eder Sarabia (former Barcelona Assistant Manager) is Andorra’s manager, meaning Marmol will likely be asked to do similar things again on the island.

He is also the second Las Palmas signing owned by Barcelona, with Julian Araujo having joined on loan. The 22-year-old Marmol will now look to take the next step in his career, having excelled in Segunda. He is one of three potential starters they have signed in defence, following deals for Daley Sinkgraven and Araujo.