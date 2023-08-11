La Liga transfer round-up: Real Mallorca strengthen midfield, Osasuna boost forward line

La Liga is now underway, and as the debut matches arrive, so have a thicket of signings. Here’s what’s happened in the last 24 hours.

Alaves

Alaves have brought in a likely starter to their team with the addition of Andoni Gorosabel from Real Sociedad. The fee has not been revealed, but the 27-year-old signs on a one-year deal with the newly-promoted Babazorros, bringing plenty of La Liga experience with him.

Almeria

Almeria have bid farewell to striker Dyego Sousa, who leaves after a successful two seasons getting promotion and staying up. His deal has been terminated.

Meanwhile they have continued to invest, spending €5m on Levante right-back Marc Pubill. The talented 20-year-old had a good season at Levante, and has signed six-year deal.

It’s been a busy few days for the Andalusian side, who swapped Samu Costa for Idrissu Baba from Real Mallorca, with Almeria also getting €3m out of the deal. It’s a like for like switch in defensive midfield, with Baba coming in loan.

Athletic Club

Athletic have loaned 20-year-old winger Nico Serrano to PEC Zwolle for the season in the Eredivisie.

Cadiz

It might not be a transfer, but it’s as good as one. Cadiz have renewed the contract of Conan Ledesma, who looked certain to leave this summer, until 2026.

Getafe

Getafe have allowed Angel Algobia to join Levante for free. The 24-year-old made 26 appearances last season, but was never a major part of their plans.

Left-back Jonathan Silva has also left, with the 29-year-old heading to Albacete on a free.

Granada

Granada have let Isma Ruiz out the door for free to join Cordoba, after bringing in Gonzalo Villar to aid their supply line in midfield.

Las Palmas

Las Palmas have let 27-year-old Oscar Pinchi leave the club for free to join Rizespor in Turkey. Mika Marmol has also joined the Canary Islanders.

Osasuna

Osasuna have spent €6m strengthening their forward line with Real Betis striker Raul Garcia de Haro. The 22-year-old had an unexpectedly good season at Mirandes last time out on loan. The big target man got 19 goals and 8 assists in 39 games, with Los Rojillo securing the future of their forward line.

It’s good money for Betis, who are keen to bring in what income they can to help boost their accounts, while Osasuna will be conscious that Kike Garcia is now 33.

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have loaned young academy product Joni Montiel to Real Valladolid, and in exchange have received Kike Perez on loan. Perez was one of the stand-outs for La Pucela last season, and the 26-year-old brings both steel and technique.

Real Betis

In addition to selling Raul Garcia de Haro, Betis have activated the release clause for Getafe midfielder Sergi Altimira. The 21-year-old only arrived this summer on a free, but Sporting Director Ramon Planes is clearly a big fan.

Real Mallorca

Los Bermellones have spent €8m on Sergi Darder from Espanyol. They have strengthened their midfield significantly, with Samu Costa coming in for €3m, and Idrissu Baba heading the other way to Almeria. Costa is just 22, but was crucial to Almeria in their survival effort.