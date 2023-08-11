Kylian Mbappe tells Paris Saint-Germain he will not leave club this summer

Paris Saint-Germain, if they haven’t already, must be losing hope of getting a palatable solution from their Kylian Mbappe situation.

The Parisian side want to sell Mbappe this summer, if they cannot renew his deal. Recently they made him another contract offer which included a ‘guaranteed sale’ clause for next summer, allowing both Mbappe and PSG to get what they want in theory.

However Mbappe is likely not keen to give up any of the money he would receive in a signing bonus to PSG in a transfer fee. However Le Parisien say (via Diario AS), that Mbappe has told PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will not depart the club this summer.

This essentially takes the power out of PSG’s hands. Mbappe has, as was the case before, managed the situation so that he is in control of his future, and as things stand, Real Madrid and PSG’s immediate plans both depend on his decisions.