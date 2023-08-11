Joao Felix frozen out of Atletico Madrid training ahead of season start

Joao Felix appears to be edging away from Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2023/24 season start.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a potential move away from the club before the summer transfer window closes.

Previous reports of transfer interest from Saudi Arabia have faded with Felix not interested in leaving Europe as he retains a long standing hope of joining Barcelona.

The situation remains unresolved ahead of the kick off of the new campaign as Atletico host Granada on August 14 in the Spanish capital.

However, Felix is almost certain not to start, as Diego Simeone does not seem him as part of his current first team plans.

As per reports from Marca, Felix was not included in an 11 v 11 training game ahead of the Granada tie as Simeone dropped a major hint over his plans for the game.

Felix was later introduced into the ‘reserve XI’ side but his chances of playing before the end of August appear minimal.