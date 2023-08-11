Gavi inherits Xavi’s Barcelona No.6 shirt

Barcelona will have a new No.6 for the 2023/24 season with Gavi formally taking over the iconic squad number.

The 19-year-old has established himself as a crucial part of Xavi’s team in the last 12 months with the La Roja star now taking over his manager’s old number.

Cool — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 11, 2023

Gavi was originally designated the No.6 spot last season but he was unable to wear it due to Barcelona’s inability to register him as a first team player.

The situation has been resolved over the summer, with Gavi now included in the senior squad, as he moves on from his old No.30.

Ladies & Gentlemen, our number 6️⃣ 😏 pic.twitter.com/hIMngEa105 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 11, 2023

He wore the new number in Barcelona’s Joan Gamper Trophy win over Premier League side Tottenham earlier this month and will start the new campaign away at Getafe on August 13.

Xavi is just one of the former Barcelona stars to wear No.6 with the Catalan giants alongside club legends Dani Alves and Johan Neeskens.