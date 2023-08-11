Ernesto Valverde to keep B team striker with senior side at Athletic Club

Athletic Club’s chronic forward problems are set to rear their ugly head once more this season, but they do have a long-shot at solving them.

This summer they signed Javier Marton, Real Sociedad B’s top scorer in Primera RFEF, primarily with the idea of incroporating him into their B team, Bilbao Athletic.

Yet after a promising season, Los Leones look set to keep him around the first team in hope that he can contribute. He faces competition from Asier Villalibre, Gorka Guruzeta, Raul Garcia and Inaki Williams for the number nine spot, but he neither of the natural options (Guruzeta and Villalibre) scored in preseason, while Marton managed three goals and an assist.

Now Diario AS say that Athletic will keep him around the squad until Christmas, having registered him with a first team number (24). Such is their desperation and their lack of options, it would be no surprise to see Ernesto Valverde use him.

Guruzeta was clinical when presented with chances last season, but often went missing, while Villalibre tends to work hard but often without reward. Marton will be hoping he can finally be the man to replace Aritz Aduriz at the sharp end of the Athletic attack.