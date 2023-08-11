Ernesto Valverde happy not to face Karim Benzema in Real Madrid clash

Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde has admitted to his relief at Karim Benzema leaving Real Madrid.

The Basque side kick off their 2023/24 La Liga season up against Los Blancos in an eye-catching fixture as part of the opening weekend calendar.

Valverde’s charges have struggled to gain momentum during preseason with just one summer win picked up ahead of the new campaign.

They face a testing start to the season with a mixed record up against Real Madrid in recent seasons and no league wins over the side from the capital since 2015.

Within that poor streak of form, Benzeme has been a nemesis for Athletic Club, with 18 league goals against them, including two in two last season.

Benzema opted to leave Madrid this summer, and complete a move to Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad, instead of signing a contract extension in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid fans will be hoping other players can step up in the coming weeks but Valverde is happy with the transfer exit.

“We have suffered a lot from Benzema over time. He’s like Griezmann, who always scores against Athletic, but they will start a new stage now with other players”, as per reports from Diario AS.