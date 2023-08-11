Celta Vigo striker attracting Premier League interest

Celta Vigo look as if they are set to lose one of their best talents, but will be keen to hang onto another of their young talents, amid interest from elsewhere.

The Galician side are expected to lose Gabri Veiga this summer, with Napoli currently in negotiations. According to Relevo, one of their other young talents, Jorgen Strand Larsen is attracting attention from the Premier League.

They do not name the clubs, but the 23-year-old would be a loss to Rafael Benitez if he were to move before the end of the window. While Iago Aspas can be relied upon for goals, Goncalo Paciencia is the only other natural forward in the squad.

Strand Larsen was signed from Groningen last season for €12.4m, and while he perhaps did not make a major impact on the goal charts, his utility was clear to be seen. With 5 goals and 6 assists, he nevertheless made a valuable contribution.