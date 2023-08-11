Barcelona to schedule meeting for this weekend to bring in striker

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez is keen to bring in another forward this summer in order to compensate for the anticipated loss of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain. Of course, they do already have one signed.

The Blaugrana have struck a deal with Athletico Paranaense to sign Vitor Roque for €30m plus €31m in variables, and say that he will join in the summer of 2024. Some expect that time scale to come forward to January, when the Brazilian season is over.

Now, Barcelona will try to bring the deal forward to this summer. Recently it was reported that the Blaugrana would start the season with one of Roque, Ansu Fati or Joao Felix in their squad, although that was thought to depend on Fati’s sale. MD claim that after Athletico PR were knocked out of the Copa Libertadores, Agent Andre Cury flew from Barcelona to Brazil in order to mediate between Barcelona and Athletico PR over the prospect of Roque joining this summer.

It is thought that Barcelona might have to pay extra to make that happen, and there is scepticism over whether Barcelona fit the arrival of Roque into their salary limit this summer, although maybe they are indeed considering moving on Fati.

Currently Robert Lewandowski does not have a natural alternative in the Barcelona squad, with Fati and Ferran Torres filling in there last season. It is far from ideal as a general rule, but with Lewandowski now 34, dosing him throughout the season becomes increasingly important.